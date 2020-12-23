Pelini leads Mooney to 5-1 start, rolls past AUSY

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mooney rolls to 5-1 following their 58-32 win over The Academy for Urban Scholars of Youngstown.

The Cardinals “Big Three” of Michael Pelini, Thomas Fire and Mick Hergenrother, who all were averaging 14 points per game entering the contest, each scored in double-figures. Pelini scored 9 of his game-high 17 points in the opening quarter. Fire and Hergenrother tallied 12 and 10 points respectively.

The Cardinals will welcome Fitch (1-3) on Monday.

George Peoples scored 16 points to lead the Hawks. He made a trio of three-point baskets in the fourth quarter.

