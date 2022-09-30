NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Donovan Pawlowski scored three touchdowns (two passing) Friday night in a 34-0 Brookfield victory over Newton Falls.
The Warriors led 34-0 at the half.
Brookfield (6-1) will host LaBrae in week eight. Newton Falls (2-5) will visit Liberty.
Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.
Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.
You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.