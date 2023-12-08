CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this week, long-time Canfield head football coach Mike Pavlansky announced his retirement from coaching.

“Certainly, Canfield football is going to be a lot different without Coach Pav,” former Warren JFK head coach and Canfield assistant Dominic Prologo said. “Every coach will tell you that nobody’s bigger than the program, but he was the program for the last 23 years, so those are going to be some big shoes for somebody to fill.”

Twenty-three seasons and 183 wins later, the mark made by legendary now-retired Pavlansky is nearly impossible to miss.

“Through the years I played for him, went to college and picked his brain and then coach for him, he never changed,” current Warren JFK head coach Damon Buente said. “He was just so, so consistent, you know, and I find myself doing what he did every day, there’s so many things that are tied to him.”

From former players on the 2005 state finalist team, like Buente…

“He just had this standard about him, [look back at] December 2, we got to play in the state championship game and, you know, we were all geared up to hear what he has to say, but in pregame, he just talked about being a man, being a father and being a husband,” Buente said. “I always thought we were going to kick the door down about, you know, some Knute Rockne speech from Notre Dame, but he talked to us about being a man and I just, I never forgot that.”

To those like Prologo, who spent 12 years on Coach Pavlansky’s staff before winning three straight regional titles when he was head coach at Kennedy.

“You know, Coach Pav, being around him really, really refined who I was and was able to be as a head coach,” Prologo said. “There’s so many things that we did at Kennedy during those years that I was there that we were making runs to state titles that came from Coach Pav.”

Through 41 years of coaching, Pavlansky reached the pinnacle back in 2022, something a few former players had been waiting on.

“Everybody from ’05, I think we all slept better that night knowing that our guy finally had the ring that we couldn’t deliver to him,” Buente said.

After all the wins, the reach from that team goes way beyond the local coaching connections as well.

“Speaking from the ’05 team, you have NFL coaches, you have a doctor, policemen, firefighters, physical therapists, entrepreneurs, teachers, coaches, a Navy SEAL,” Buente said. “You know, I think that is what he will remember and he will be most proud of.”

From high school football to the NFL, Pavlansky’s coaching tree stretches further than most and will continue to be synonymous with Canfield football for decades to come.

“Winning that state title is something that we strive for, there’s not a whole lot of people that can say that in this community,” Prologo said. “That’s why it’s just one of the many reasons that someday in the near future, we’ll be calling Mike Pavlansky a Hall of Famer.”