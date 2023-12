STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers topped Western Reserve, 60-40, behind Lucas Patti’s 17 points and Grady Moore’s 10 points.

Andrew Kopnicky and Jason Dukes also added 8 points apiece.

On Saturday, Struthers will travel to Liberty.

The Wildcats led at halftime, 30-23.

Dominic Ricciardi led the Blue Devils with 13 points.

Reserve will play host to Mathews on Saturday.