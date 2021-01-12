Patrone sinks 9 FTs; South Range hands Lakeview their first loss

Raiders win back-to-back games for first time this year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Michael Patrone and Eli Taylor help South Range to a 56-45 win over Lakeview. The Raiders (3-7) have now won back-to-back games.

Patrone connected on all of his nine free throw attempts (including six in the final quarter) to finish with 21 points. Taylor made four 3-point shots to close out the contest with 14. Luke Crumbacher had 6 of his 8 in the fourth quarter.

South Range will play host to Poland on Friday.

Brendon Kilpatrick scored 21 for the Bulldogs. He converted on 7 of 7 from the foul line. Nate Fox also scored in double-figures with 15 (four 3-point makes).

Lakeview (2-1) will welcome Struthers on Friday.

