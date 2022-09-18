PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mac Jones threw for 253 yards and a touchdown and the New England Patriots edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14.

The Patriots remained without an 0-2 start since 2001 by taking advantage of a handful of mistakes by the Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s biggest gaffe came on a muffed punt in the third quarter by ex-Patriot Gunner Olszewski. The miscue set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Damien Harris that gave New England an 11-point lead it didn’t relinquish.

Mitch Trubisky passed for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception for Pittsburgh.