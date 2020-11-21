Patriots release former YSU football standout

New England Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers walks on the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WKBN) – The New England Patriots released former Youngstown State University standout Derek Rivers on Saturday.

The release is reported by Masslive.com and the The Boston Herald, and WEEI, among others.

If another team does not claim him, he could return to New England as a member of the practice squad.

Rivers was selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He suffered a torn ACL before his rookie campaign and missed that entire season.

The former Penguin has appeared in 14 career games with six tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Rivers is YSU’s career record holder in sacks and ranks in the top five in FCS history with 41.