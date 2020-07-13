Live Now
Patriot League cancels fall sports due to virus

The Patriot League is the second conference to cancel fall sports due to COVID-19

by: RALPH D. RUSSO - AP College Sports Writer

FILE – In this Nov. 22, 2014, file photo, Lafayette wide receiver Matt Mrazek, left, catches a touchdown pass as Lehigh cornerback Oliver Riguad defends during the second half of an NCAA college football Patriot League game at Yankee Stadium in New York. The Patriot League joined the Ivy League on Monday, July 13, 2020, punting on a fall football season because of the coronavirus pandemic while holding out hope that it could be made up in the second academic semester. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WKBN) – The Patriot League is the second conference to cancel fall sports due to COVID-19.

The Ivy League likewise canceled the entire fall schedule last week.

The league’s 10 Division I schools will not compete this fall in football, soccer or women’s volleyball.

Meanwhile, athletic directors from other schools across the country continue talking about their plans, with numbers of coronavirus cases spiking in various parts of the country.

The Big Ten Conference has already canceled all non-conference football games for this fall.

