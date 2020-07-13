Patriot League cancels fall sports due to virus

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (WKBN) – The Patriot League is the second conference to cancel fall sports due to COVID-19.
The Ivy League likewise canceled the entire fall schedule last week.
The league’s 10 Division I schools will not compete this fall in football, soccer or women’s volleyball.
Meanwhile, athletic directors from other schools across the country continue talking about their plans, with numbers of coronavirus cases spiking in various parts of the country.
The Big Ten Conference has already canceled all non-conference football games for this fall.