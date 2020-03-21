Patience and pure boredom: West Branch senior Nick Scarpitti becomes plastic cup-throwing star

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Meet West Branch senior Nick Scarpitti, the new plastic cup-throwing champion. He credits his amazing feats with patience and pure boredom.



“I don’t recommend doing that at all, it was frustrating,” joked Scarpitti. “It was very frustrating but if you’re that bored like I was then go right ahead.”

Nick posted the video on his Twitter Friday and it now has well over 11,000 views and counting. He said it took him nearly six hours to complete over two days, using 72 cups at a time.

“I probably took over 150 videos and then if I didn’t make it, I would just delete the video and start over,” said Scarpitti. “So I got about 12 good videos and then that was it.”

A couple throws even turned into instant classics, with some great reactions from Nick.

“It was basically all luck at that point so I was just throwing them and hoping they were close enough and bounce in.”

Nick and his twin sister Carly are two of the thousands of high school students across the country trying to find a new normal with no school amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s weird I miss school for whatever reason,” he said. “You don’t realize how much you enjoy it until you don’t have it.”