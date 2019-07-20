Past history points to a rebound for Mooney

Under coach Fecko, Mooney has never had back-to-back losing seasons

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For only the third time in the last 16 years, Mooney was shut out of reaching week eleven. The Cardinals failed to win back-to-back games in a single season for the first time since 2012 (3-6). The team was matched against a number of playoff teams including their week two opponent, Hoban, who won the Division II championship.

This season, Mooney opens up with their first 5 games away from home. However, they finish with not having to travel in the month of October or the first Friday of November. Everyone is anticipating a rebound year for the Cardinals. Will it be enough to get Mooney back to week eleven?

The last three times that Mooney suffered through a losing season (2001: 1-9; 2012: 3-6; 2015: 4-5) – the Cardinals increased their win total by at 4 wins the following year and made the playoffs.

Cardinal Mooney Cardinals

Head Coach: P.J. Fecko, 20th season (155-74)

2018 record: 4-6

Five Key Points

1.During coach Fecko’s 19-years on the job – he’s posted seven 10-win seasons, 13 playoff teams, and 4 state championship crowns

2.The offense has seen 5 1,000-yard rushers and 3 1,000-yard passers over the last 9 years.

3.Cardinals have posted a 3-7 mark in regular season road games since 2017.

4.Last year’s offense tallied 341 yards of total offense per game. The last time Mooney saw such production was in 2011 (351.8 yards per game).

5.Mooney has won their last 3 openers by a combined score of 108-40. This year, they’ll welcome back Chaney on August 30.

Offense

Scoring Offense: 23.6 (27th in Area)

Rushing Offense: 240.2

Passing Offense: 100.8

Total Offense: 341.0

…Mooney must replace their QB (John Murphy), top runners (Jason Santisi & Murphy), top receiver (Nico Marchionda) as well as their First-Team lineman Kyle Jornigan (Purdue, OL). Murphy threw for 1000-yards even and completed 5 touchdowns and also ran for 615 yards (9 TDs). Santisi led the team in rushing with 973 yards on 158 carries (6.2 average) as he scored 12 times. Since Mark Handel (1353) and C.J. Amill (1277) each went over 1,200-yards in 2013 – Mooney has had just one 1,000-yard rusher (Antonio Page, 1249 yards). Marchionda hauled in 35 catches for 561 yards. That was the most yards a Mooney receiver had since 2011 (Ryan Farragher, 611).

Defense

Scoring Defense: 21.2 (25th in Area)

Total Defense: 229.9

…The Cardinals lose the likes of standout defenders Cheriff Jamison (Youngstown State, DL) and Luke Fulton (Michigan State, LB) who have graduated from last year’s group. Mooney finished the season with 17 turnovers (7 fumbles/10 interceptions) and permitted the opposition to just a 230-yards of total offense per game average. Over the last 17 years, Mooney has allowed their opponents to average 22-points or more in two seasons (2012, 2015).

Anthony Fire has also graduated after a standout season punting the ball to the tune of 31.1 average.

Schedule

Aug. 30 – at Chaney

Sept. 6 – at Hoban

Sept. 14 – at Carrick (PA)

Sept. 20 – at St. Vincent-St. Mary

Sept. 27 – at Boardman

Oct. 4 – East

Oct. 11 – Louisville

Oct. 18 – Harding

Oct. 25 – Ursuline

Nov. 1 – Fitch