Party Time! Browns blast Steelers for first playoff win since 1994

In their first playoff game since 2002, the Cleveland Browns made a statement against the Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns are moving on in the postseason as they topped the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in the AFC Wild Card round at Heinz Field Sunday night.

The win ends a 17-game losing streak for Cleveland in Pittsburgh and is the first playoff win for the franchise since 1994.

The Browns took advantage of four Pittsburgh turnovers in the first half, jumping out to a 35-10 halftime lead.

Cleveland is the first team to score 28 points in the first quarter of a playoff game since the Raiders against the Oilers in 1969.

The Browns will now travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.