Party of 5? NE8 conference boasts five teams in latest Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After five weeks of high school football, only four undefeated teams remain in the Valley, all of which are ranked in our WKBN Power Rankings. The top ten also includes five teams from the Northeast Eight Conference.

Watch the video above to find out who made the top ten this week!

Every Wednesday, WKBN Sports Team 27 will rank the top ten high school football teams from here in the Valley.

This includes the 56 local teams from Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer counties.

These are the teams we believe will contend for a conference championship this season and will compete for a chance to play in Week 11 of the Ohio High School Athletic Association playoffs.