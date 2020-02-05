Party of 5! Chaney sends five football players to college level

Marquan and Marquise Herron, along with Migel Burgess, KeyShaun Davis, and Raymond Logan commited to college Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) It was a table set for five today at Chaney high school, as members of the football team signed their way to the college level.

Three of the players chose the same path. Linebacker KeyShaun Davis, along with playmaker Migel Burgess and wide receiver Raymond Logan committed to the Blue Knights of Urbana University.

“It means everything because of all the hard work everybody put in,” says Logan. “Just knowing that making it to the next level, that everybody don’t have that chance to and now I have a chance to do it, so it’s kind of a blessing.”

“You know after I waited a couple of weeks after I seen two of my teammates commit, I knew I’d feel more comfortable,” says Davis.

“I dreamed about it actually,” says Burgess about the thought of playing collegiate football. “And it felt good actually just playing college football and playing with the big guys now.”

Two of the Herron triplets will continue playing football together as well. Marquan and Marquise Herron chose the University of Charleston.

“We can help each other,” says Marquise Herron. “We can take the same majors and minors. So we going to be able to help each other in class.”

“It’s actually good,” says Marquan Herron. “I’m actually happy I got my brother with me. We were trying to get all three of us but two will make it. I mean we can make a difference there with just two of us.”