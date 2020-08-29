Parents of OSU athletes demand return of fall sports

The Football Parents Association says it asked parents to attend a protest at the Ohio Stadium Saturday afternoon

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Parents of Ohio State athletes organized a protest to bring back fall sports.

According to the parent’s association, group representatives from Ohio State, Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan, and Michigan State plan to meet tonight and align the parent’s message to the Big Ten.

Randy Wade, father of Cornerback Shaun Wade asked other Big Ten parents to protest on their campuses as well.

