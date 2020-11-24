Parents can attend; OHSAA clarifies winter sports attendance guidelines

The OHSAA recommends that schools restrict attendance to only the parents of the participants or eliminate all spectators for winter sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The OHSAA, in conjunction with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office, recommends that schools restrict attendance to only the parents of the participants or eliminate all spectators for winter sports.

The recommendation comes in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Ohio.

“We want to follow this recommendation so that our kids can continue to compete,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “We believe it is crucial that parents be permitted to attend the contests of their children, but large crowds at our indoor athletic contests are not a good idea at this time. We all need to work together to give our kids and schools the best chance at having a full winter season.”

A release from the OHSAA says that schools will determine the process for how parents will attend athletic contests, such as how many are permitted and where they will be placed to watch the contest.

The OHSAA provided the following recommendations for member schools:

For those schools that decide to admit parents, list the names of the parents on a roster sheet that is located at your ticket window/admission table. This will help clarify who should/should not be admitted and will hopefully eliminate non-parents from attending.

There is no prohibition on cheerleaders and pep bands, but schools should make their own decisions on these students’ participation and should strongly consider not sending cheerleaders to away contests.

The release emphasizes that the decision for schools to move forward with sports is a local decision.

Schools may certainly choose not to participate in a contest or to pause their season(s) for a period and should do what is in their best interest.

The OHSAA says that member schools provide student-athletes with the safest possible environment to continue participating, and we all recognize the educational, physical and mental health benefits of participation.