TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes hit a solo homer in the eighth inning and a two-run single with two outs in the ninth, sending the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ji-Man Choi and Vidal Bruján reached on two-out walks before Jonathan Aranda’s pinch-hit single loaded the bases against David Bednar.

Paredes then hit an opposite-field liner to right for his game-ending single.

Paredes got the Rays within one in the eighth with his team-leading 10th homer.

Jack Suwinski and Diego Castillo homered for Pittsburgh.