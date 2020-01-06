Panthers top Penguins 4-1 for rare win in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin (71) loses the puck to Florida Panthers’ Frank Vatrano (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Florida bounced back from a loss to Buffalo on Saturday by winning in Pittsburgh for the first time since Jan. 20, 2014

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Mike Hoffman had a goal and an assist, rookie Chris Driedger stopped 31 shots and the Florida Panthers ended an eight-game losing streak on Pittsburgh ice with a 4-1 victory over the Penguins.

Brett Connolly scored his 16th of the season for the Panthers, Frank Vatrano had his ninth and Evgenii Dadonov added an empty-netter for his 18th.

Florida bounced back from a loss to Buffalo on Saturday by winning in Pittsburgh for the first time since Jan. 20, 2014.

Jared McCann scored his 11th for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry finished with 31 saves.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)