Pantalone powers Howland past Salem; Tigers remain unbeaten

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) - Amelia Montgomery set a school record for aces with 13 in a match, as Crestview topped Liberty 3-0 (25-10, 25-4, 25-10) Tuesday night.

Montgomery also added 8 digs and 34 points in the win. The previous record of 11 aces was held by Abbey Gallagher.

Tess Neville tallied 9 kills, while Brenna Auer added 8 for the Rebels.

Molly Emch added 6 kills and 3 aces.

Allyson Jones finished with 2 aces and a kill in the loss for Liberty.

The Leopards drop to 2-3 overall on the season.

Crestview improves to 7-0 overall.