YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline boys basketball team defeated Cardinal Mooney 52-41 Friday night for the regular-season sweep of the Cardinals.

Ursuline’s Terrance Pankey led all scorers with 22 points.

Rocco Turner and Ashton O’Brien paced the Cardinals with 15 each.

With the win, Ursuline improves to 13-8. Cardinal Mooney drops to 11-8.