YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Terrance Pankey scored a game-high 23 points in Ursuline’s 73-52 win over Hubbard in their playoff opener.

Pankey was joined by Jayden Payne – who tallied 20 points as well. Vinny Flauto added 8 and Will Burney posted 7 points for the Fighting Irish.

Ursuline (15-8) will now play at Marlington on Friday.

Hubbard’s season ends with a 2-21 record. Riley Heckert registered 18 points on 4 three-point baskets.