STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ricky Palumbo tossed six scoreless innings as Lowellville registers win #1 following their 9-0 victory over Leetonia at Cene Park.

Tino Rivera-Ocasio finished with a pair of hits for the Rockets. Cole Bunofsly drove in two runs as well.

On Saturday, Lowellville (1-6) is scheduled to meet Heartland Christian.

Joe Guido led Leetonia with two hits.

The Bears are set to play United in a home-and-away series on Monday and Tuesday or next week.