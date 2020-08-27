Palma scores twice as Canfield boys rout Salem in home opener

The Cardinals scored five goals in the first 15 minutes of action and didn't look back in a 6-0 win Wednesday

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys soccer team scored early and often in a 6-0 victory over Salem Wednesday night at Bob Dove Field.

The Cardinals wasted little time, scoring five goals in the first 15 minutes of action. Connor Mulichak scored the game’s opening goal just under four minutes into the contest.

The Cardinals kept it coming with goals from Zach Ahmed and two more from Dom Palma. Senior captain Tyler Cole also had a strong first half with two assists and a goal of his own.

After leading 5-0 at halftime, the Cardinals scored the lone goal of the second half, courtesy of freshman Scott Fleming with 17 minutes left in the game.

Up next, Canfield travels to Marlington Saturday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff in Alliance.