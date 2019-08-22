LIVE NOW /
Pallone’s power Girard past Warren Harding

Natalie and Lauren Pallone led Girard to a 3-0 win over Warren Harding Wednesday night

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Natalie and Lauren Pallone led Girard to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-15) win over Warren Harding Wednesday night.

The victory marked the first for the Indians this season.

Natalie Pallone finished with 12 kills, 5 digs and 4 aces. Lauren Pallone tallied 8 kills, 4 digs and 3 aces. Raegan Cochran added 16 assists and 5 digs.

Nalida McQueen led the Lady Raiders with 8 kills. Makaila Powell added 4 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs, 5 service points and 8 assists. Diamond Phillips chipped in with 11 assists and 4 digs.

Girard is now 1-2 on the season. The Indians visit Cardinal Mooney on Monday.

