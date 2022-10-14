PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without several starters on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and Pat Freiermuth.

Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol and Fitzpatrick is dealing with a knee injury.

In addition to being without Fitzpatrick in the secondary, the Steelers will also be without cornerbacks Cam Sutton, Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace who have been ruled out.

It will be the third straight missed game for Witherspoon.

The Steelers host the Bucs on Sunday at 1PM and you can see the game on FOX Youngstown.