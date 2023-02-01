LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Lowellville football standouts are staying close to home as they signed to continue their academic and football careers at Youngstown State University on Wednesday.

Vinny Ballone and Brady Bunofsky took part in National Signing Day on Wednesday at the high school.

Both were members of the WKBN Big 22 this past season.

Ballone holds six school records and this past season threw for 3,360 yards with 58 total touchdowns.

He leaves Lowellville as the all-time passing and touchdowns leader and was a Division VII all-state first team selection this past year.

Bunofsky also holds six school records and leaves the Rockets program as the all-time receiving and receiving touchdown leader.

In 2022, he caught 62 balls for 1,025 and 20 total touchdowns.

Bunofsky was named to the Division VII all-state second team.