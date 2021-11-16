Pair of local college football teams set to play in bowl games

Grove City and Westminster set to play to football bowl games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two of the Valley’s college football teams are preparing for bowl games this Saturday.

Grove City will play in the Eastern College Athletic Conference Scotty Whitelaw Bowl against Utica at Robert E. Throne Field at 12 p.m.

The Wolverines are 7-3 on the season and finished the year fourth in the Presidents Athletic Conference.

Westminster will host Hobart in the ECAC Bowl Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Titans finished 8-2 on the 2021 season and finished second in the PAC this past year.