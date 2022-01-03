YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two college football standouts with Valley ties will be playing in the Hula Bowl on January 15 in Florida.

Youngstown State tight end Andrew Ogletree has been selected to play in the game.

Big bodied TE with good hands and production. Looking forward to seeing @ysufootball YTE Andrew Ogletree in the Bounce House next week. @DraftDiamonds are found at the #HulaBowl @SAGECards @draftguyjimmy @scott_nfl pic.twitter.com/Fnvl7c3PsH — Hula Bowl (@Hula_Bowl) January 2, 2022

Ogletree played in 10 games for the Penguins this past season with 28 catches for 282 yards.

Former Boardman standout and Texas Tech product Travis Koontz has also been selected to play in the game.

In his senior season, Koontz played 12 games recording 21 catches for 306 yards and four touchdowns.

The Hula Bowl will be played at UCF Bounce House Stadium on January 15 at noon.