Pair of Leopards headed to the college level
Liberty seniors Kameron Thomas and Zach Coman signed their letters today
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Liberty seniors Kameron Thomas and Zach Coman signed their letters Tuesday afternoon to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.
Coman, a 6 foot 2 Tight End / Linebacker signed with Walsh University.
Thomas, a 6 foot Wide Receiver / Free Safety signed with the University of Mount Union.
Both Coman and Thomas helped lead the Liberty football team to a (7-3) record this past season.