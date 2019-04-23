Pair of Leopards headed to the college level Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Liberty seniors Kameron Thomas and Zach Coman signed their letters Tuesday afternoon to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

Coman, a 6 foot 2 Tight End / Linebacker signed with Walsh University.

Thomas, a 6 foot Wide Receiver / Free Safety signed with the University of Mount Union.

Both Coman and Thomas helped lead the Liberty football team to a (7-3) record this past season.

