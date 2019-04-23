Pair of Leopards headed to the college level

Sports

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Liberty seniors Kameron Thomas and Zach Coman signed their letters Tuesday afternoon to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

Coman, a 6 foot 2 Tight End / Linebacker signed with Walsh University.

Thomas, a 6 foot Wide Receiver / Free Safety signed with the University of Mount Union.

Both Coman and Thomas helped lead the Liberty football team to a (7-3) record this past season.
 

