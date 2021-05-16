Pair of Howland football players make college selections

Jordan Williams is heading to Geneva while Keagan Landfried will go to Thiel

Jordan Williams and Keagan Landfried of Howland

Courtesy of Andrea Ferenac, Activities Director at Howland Local School District

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Howland football products Jordan Williams and Keagan Landfried have made their college decision to play at the next level.

Williams will head to Geneva while Landfried goes to PAC rival Thiel.

Williams is a three-year letterman in football, track and wrestling.

He plans to major in criminal justice to become a federal agent.

Landfried is a two-year letter winner in football and wrestling.

He posts a GPA of 3.83.

Howland went 2-3 this past year in the shortened fall football season.

