Pair of double-figure scorers return to Western Reserve

Western Reserve Blue Devils

Coach: Patsy Daltorio

2019-20 record: 6-17 (3-11, MVAC)

Returning letter winners: Seniors Ryan Gordon, Noah Klasic, Jack Pappagallo and Nick Martin; Juniors David Altiere, Gabe Platt and David Ashburn

Reserve returns seven letter winners including both of their double-digit scorers from a year ago – Ryan Gordon and Noah Klasic. Gordon (6’2/G) scored 11.2 points and shot 33.1% from three-point range (48-145). Klasic (6’3/F) led the team in scoring (12.6 PPG) and rebounding (96). Klasic also made 71.4% from the foul line (45-63).

“This will be a year like we‘ve never experienced before,” states Daltorio, “but we’re poised and prepared for the challenges ahead. They’re taking the time to put in the work in the classroom and on the court. We’ll continue to improve every day. We have a great group of young men who challenge each other and compete at a high level, continuing to grow together as a team. We take on all the challenges this season has to offer.”

2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings

Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)

McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)

Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)

Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)

Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)

Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)

Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)

Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)

2020-21 Schedule

Western Reserve

Dec. 1 – at Columbiana

Dec. 4 – at McDonald

Dec. 8 – Mineral Ridge

Dec. 11 – at Sebring

Dec. 15 – Springfield

Dec. 18 – at Jackson-Milton

Dec. 22 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 29 – at Southeast

Jan. 5 – Crestview

Jan. 8 – at Waterloo

Jan. 12 – Lowellville

Jan. 15 – McDonald

Jan. 19 – at Lisbon

Jan. 22 – at Mineral Ridge

Jan. 26 – Sebring

Jan. 30 – at Newton Falls

Feb. 2 – at Springfield

Feb. 5 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 9 – Waterloo

Feb. 12 – at Lowellville

Feb. 16 – Heartland Christian

Feb. 20 – at Salem