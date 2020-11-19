Pair of double-figure scorers return to Western Reserve

Western Reserve Blue Devils
Coach: Patsy Daltorio
2019-20 record: 6-17 (3-11, MVAC)
Returning letter winners: Seniors Ryan Gordon, Noah Klasic, Jack Pappagallo and Nick Martin; Juniors David Altiere, Gabe Platt and David Ashburn
Reserve returns seven letter winners including both of their double-digit scorers from a year ago – Ryan Gordon and Noah Klasic. Gordon (6’2/G) scored 11.2 points and shot 33.1% from three-point range (48-145). Klasic (6’3/F) led the team in scoring (12.6 PPG) and rebounding (96). Klasic also made 71.4% from the foul line (45-63).
“This will be a year like we‘ve never experienced before,” states Daltorio, “but we’re poised and prepared for the challenges ahead. They’re taking the time to put in the work in the classroom and on the court. We’ll continue to improve every day. We have a great group of young men who challenge each other and compete at a high level, continuing to grow together as a team. We take on all the challenges this season has to offer.”
2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings
Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)
McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)
Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)
Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)
Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)
Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)
Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)
Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)
2020-21 Schedule
Western Reserve
Dec. 1 – at Columbiana
Dec. 4 – at McDonald
Dec. 8 – Mineral Ridge
Dec. 11 – at Sebring
Dec. 15 – Springfield
Dec. 18 – at Jackson-Milton
Dec. 22 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 29 – at Southeast
Jan. 5 – Crestview
Jan. 8 – at Waterloo
Jan. 12 – Lowellville
Jan. 15 – McDonald
Jan. 19 – at Lisbon
Jan. 22 – at Mineral Ridge
Jan. 26 – Sebring
Jan. 30 – at Newton Falls
Feb. 2 – at Springfield
Feb. 5 – Jackson-Milton
Feb. 9 – Waterloo
Feb. 12 – at Lowellville
Feb. 16 – Heartland Christian
Feb. 20 – at Salem
