Pair of Boardman standouts set to continue playing careers at Youngstown State

Pair of Boardman standouts Jason Triveri and Ryan Sam set to continue playing careers at Youngstown State

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Boardman student-athletes will continue their playing and academic careers at Youngstown State.

Jason Triveri has signed to play baseball with the Penguins while Ryan Sam will join the men’s golf program.

Triveri was 2nd Team All-Conference his junior year where he led the team in batting with a .347 average and a .467 slugging percentage.

He also led the team with 16 RBIs and was second on the team in stolen bases.

Triveri’s father also played baseball at YSU from 1994-1997.

Sam helped the Spartans win two AAC Championships and was Conference Player of the Year three times.

He reached the state tournament this year, finishing with rounds of 77 and 80, good for 28th place, and was named 1st Team All-Northeast Ohio in Division 1.