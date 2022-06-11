COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range head football coach Dan Yeagley and former Lakeview coach Paul Kopko were named to the 2023 Hall of Fame Class of the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

Yeagley has been at the helm of the Raiders’ program for 27 seasons, posting a 232-75 record.

Kopko coached at Lakeview for 15 years before stepping down after the 1998 season. Prior to Lakeview, Kopko was at Ashtabula St. John’s, where he coached Urban Meyer. In 26 seasons as a head coach at both Ashtabula St. John’s and Lakeview, Kopko had a record of 165-98.

The 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place next June in Columbus.