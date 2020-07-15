Packers: No fans at practices, Family Night, or preseason games

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There will be no fans in attendance at 2020 training camp practices, Packers Family Night, or any home preseason games, according to the Green Bay Packers.

“The tremendous support of cheering fans at Lambeau Field motivates all of us in the Packers organization,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “But after consulting with local health officials and reviewing League and CDC guidelines, we felt we needed to make this difficult decision. We will miss seeing so many of our fans, particularly the young ones, during this exciting time of year. We will continue to work on the protocols and logistics in the hope that we can welcome fans back to Lambeau Field for the regular season without jeopardizing the health of our players, team personnel and fans.

“We ask our fans to help us in this effort by wearing masks and staying six feet away from non-family members when out in the community in the coming weeks.”

Packers Family Night will still be held at Lambeau and be televised. The details about the event are still being finalized.

The Packers previously announced that if fans are allowed to attend games this year, they will be required to wear masks. Seating could also be limited and other precautionary measures may be enacted.

Plans for regular season ticket holder attendance are being finalized with details to be communicated in the near future. Season ticket holders have the option to “opt in” or “opt out” on the chance to reserve tickets. New policies and safety measures will be implemented for the games.

