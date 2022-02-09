KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sieasia Triplett led Girard with 21 points in their 67-37 victory at Badger. The 5’5 junior guard tallied 12 points in the second half.

Abbie Rafferty tallied 12 points while connecting on a pair of three-point baskets. Allison Durkin finished in double-figures with 10 points for the Indians. Mia Malito and Esra Dede both closed out their nights with 9 points.

Next up for Girard is a trip to Newton Falls on Thursday.

Badger falls to 10-9 on the season.

Katie Grexa and Julianna Miller each scored 10 points apiece for Badger.

Thursday, the Lady Braves are scheduled to meet Chalker in Southington.