‘College sports cannot operate in a bubble’: Pac-12 cancels fall sports

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Pac-12 has decided to postpone fall sports, including the college football season.

The unanimous decision was announced Tuesday afternoon, and came shortly after the Big Ten conference announced it was postponing all fall sports due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, adding that the Pac-12 “would consider” bringing back impacted sports after Jan. 1, 2021 if “conditions improve.”

“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said Tuesday.

“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble," Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.



“Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant." #Pac12FB | #CFB | #COVID19 — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) August 11, 2020

Scott added that scholarships will stay guaranteed for student-athletes, and that the conference was “strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an extra year of eligibility.”

The conference also lined out how

More to come.