PA standout to the Penguins: Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro signs with YSU Basketball

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic standout Malia Magestro has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play college basketball at Youngstown State.

Magestro is entering her senior campaign with the Golden Eagles, having already eclipsed more than 1,500 career points.

Last season at K-C, she averaged 28.9 points per contest, helping lead Kennedy Catholic to a third consecutive District 10 Title.

For her efforts last season, Magestro was named to the First Team in Class A on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers all-state teams.



Mgestro chose YSU over Fordham, Akron, Appalachian State, Austin Peay, St. Francis (PA), and Robert Morris.