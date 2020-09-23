PA schools allowing more sports fans after court ruling

Thousands of spectators could be in attendance at some weekend football games

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Some Pennsylvania school districts are permitting more fans in the stands in the wake of a federal judge’s ruling that tossed statewide pandemic limits on crowd size.

The state Department of Education has asked schools to voluntarily comply with Gov. Tom Wolf’s since-invalidated gathering restrictions, which had been set at 25 indoors and 250 outdoors.

The Wolf administration is appealing last week’s ruling that such restrictions are unconstitutional, but a number of districts have already opted to go their own way. That means thousands of spectators could be in attendance at some weekend football games.

Legislative Republicans failed in their effort to override a Wolf veto of a bill that would put sports spectator limits in school boards’ hands.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the governing body for school sports, told member schools that Wolf’s caps aren’t mandatory, “at least for the moment,” and that each school can make its own decision on crowds at games.

“If schools decide to increase the 25/250 limits, they should exercise caution and good judgment in setting numbers for attendance at indoor and outdoor sports,” wrote the PIAA’s executive director, Robert Lombardi.

