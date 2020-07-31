Pa. rep. wants Governor Wolf to allow spectators at school sporting events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – A state representative from Pennsylvania wants Governor Tom Wolf to allow spectators in the stands at school sporting events.
Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence, sent a letter to the governor, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine and the Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) expressing his disappointment in what he calls a “blanket decision” about public gatherings that makes it so parents and families can’t attend school sporting events.
“I am disappointed the PIAA failed to attempt to develop innovative and individualized plans to allow parents and families to safely watch and support their student-athletes at school sporting events this fall. This blanket decision by the board of directors will have negative impacts on our student athletes’ well-being and self-esteem that will carry on through academics and adulthood. School sports are a short-lived opportunity for our youth, and a proud time for thousands of Pennsylvania parents, families and local communities. Our student-athletes deserve to have their parents cheering them on in the stands and sidelines, and parents deserve the short chance to see their children compete and grow.”Rep. Aaron Bernstine
The official guidelines from the Wolf administration read:
Any sports-related activities in yellow or green-phased counties must adhere to the gathering
limitations set forth by the governor’s plan for phased reopening (25 in yellow, 250 outdoors
and 25 indoors in green) and the facility as a whole may not exceed 50% of total occupancy
otherwise permitted by law. During the yellow and green phases of reopening, sports-related
activities at the PK-12 level are limited to student-athletes, coaches, officials and staff only. The
addition of visitors and spectators will be contingent upon future health conditions within the
state and local communities.
Please note if this guidance changes, PIAA will follow the information as permitted by the
Department of Health, Department of Education and the governor’s office.