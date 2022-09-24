PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches.

The Pirates (56-96) ended Chicago’s four-game winning streak, and now must win at least seven of their final 10 games to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.

Rodolfo Castro set up the opening run in the first, putting two runners in scoring position with a one-out double to left-center. Bryan Reynolds scored on a sac fly by Diego Castillo.

Wade Miley (1-2) gave up one hit over the next three innings before leaving with left oblique tightness in the fifth. He surrendered three runs (one earned) and three hits in four innings.

Miley walked Ben Gamel to start the fifth before tossing a bunt from Greg Allen into center. Gamel moved to third with Allen advancing to second, ending Miley’s outing.

Ji Hwan Bae hit a one-out double off Adbert Alzolay down the right-field line, driving in two to extend the lead to 3-0. They were the first two RBIs in the majors for Bae, who was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

Jack Suwinski then had a pinch-hit, three-run homer with two outs, doubling the lead to 6-0. The 18th home run of Suwinski’s rookie season was sent 426 feet into the bushes in dead center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: LHP Steven Brault’s left shoulder did not respond well following an outing with Triple-A Iowa. He will head back to Chicago for further evaluation. … LHP Justin Steele threw a bullpen, working his way back from low back problems. … C Willson Contreras (ankle) and INF Nico Hoerner (triceps) could return in the next few days after going through pregame activities Saturday. … LHP Brandon Hughes (ankle) is day-to-day.

Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes was held out of a second straight game with low back discomfort.

UP NEXT

RHP Adrian Sampson (2-5, 3.35 ERA) will go for the Cubs in the series finale on Sunday, opposite Pirates RHP Luis Ortiz (0-0, 0.84).