Out for more; coach Dungee says his Hickory bunch has a chance to be special

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Under first-year head coach Bill Dungee, the Hornets jumped out to a 5-1 start to the 2019 season which included a 28-21 win in their home opener over Sharon and a 21-19 victory against Grove City in week six. The Hornets were crowned co-champions of Region 5 with Sharon. In the end, Hickory was eliminated by Grove City – 34-13 – in the District 10 3A semifinal.

The Hornets were able to get back on track and enjoy their first winning season since they last won the District crown in 2016 (11-1).

Navigating through uncertain times, coach Dungee has been able to keep in touch with his players through a number of different platforms. “We meet twice a week via Zoom, one day for offense and one for defense with both the coaches and as a team.The video conference allows us to stay connected and see one another. It also allows us to break up by position groups and watch film and do our spring installs. Coaches also make weekly calls to players within their position groups in order to stay engaged. We’ve utilized YouTube to post our workout videos for the players to follow and we share documents via the Remind app. We’ve utilized technology as much as possible in order to stay connected and keep some sort of normalcy.”

2019 Record: 7-4 (3-1), T-1st place in Region 5

Head Coach: Bill Dungee, 2nd season (7-4)

2019 Stats

Scoring Offense: 26.8 (22nd in Area)

Scoring Defense: 24.8 (36th in Area)

Total Offense: 326.5

Rushing Offense: 161.4

Passing Offense: 165.1

Returning Starters

Offense: 8

Defense: 7

What you need to know about Hickory’s offense

-The offense displayed a balanced attack as they averaged over 160-yards in rushing (161.4) and in passing (165.1). Hickory accumulated the most yards of offense since 2016, when they averaged 347.3 stripes per game. Senior QB Michael Henwood returns after leading the Hornets in both passing (1768) and rushing (671) yards. He completed 56.4% of his passes (115-204) while tossing 24 touchdowns. He also scored a team-high 7 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 5.8 yards per carry. He returns his top two receivers – RaMarion Whitehead and Matt Cannone – who each caught 29 passes. Whitehead averaged 25.8 yards per reception (8 TDs). Cannone, as a junior, snagged 4 touchdowns and accumulated 302 yards.

Hickory returns four of five along the offensive line in seniors Dalton Beatty and Michael Trinchese. “We need to do a better job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” says Dungee. “We feel very comfortable. We have our Big 22 selection Michael Henwood and All-Region players such as RaMarion Whitehead, Matty Cannone and Rocco Iacino (149 receiving yards). We feel like we can be really explosive. We need to be more consistent in our short to intermediate passing game. We feel we can be better on third downs and on sustaining drives.”

What you need to know about Hickory’s defense

-In their 4 losses last year, Hickory allowed their opposition to score over 30-points in each match up and finished by allowing those foes to average 43.3 points. In contrast, in their 7 wins, the defense allowed just a bit over two touchdowns per game (14.3). Five of their top 8 tacklers have since graduated. With that said, the unit returns a plethora of talent which includes defensive backs Matt Cannone (50 tackles, 3 INTs) and Michael Henwood (47 tackles, 2 INTs). Also up front senior Dalton Beatty (75 tackles, 6 QB sacks, 10 TFL) and junior Jackson Pryts (123 tackles, 5 QB sacks, 11 TFL) both return for the Hornets as well as senior linebacker Rocco Iacino (96 tackles).

Dungee states, “we feel our defense has the chance to be special. We are fast. Athletic but need to be more stout against the run. We need to do a better job of getting off the field on third downs and our ability to create more turnovers.”

Hickory’s Key Player(s)

-Third-year starting QB Michael Henwood has seen his stats increase from completing 45.8% as a sophomore to 56.4% as a junior. He not only led the Hornets in passing but also in rushing in each of the last two years. Last season, Henwood threw for 1768 yards and connected on 24 scores.

2020 Schedule

Aug. 28 – at Steubenville

Sept. 4 – Girard (PA)

Sept. 11 – Sharon

Sept. 18 – at Conneaut

Sept. 25 – at Mercyhurst Prep

Oct. 2 – at Titusville

Oct. 9 – Slippery Rock

Oct. 16 – Grove City

Oct. 23 – Corry

Oct. 30 – at Ursuline

The Big game on the schedule

September 11 – Sharon (Home)

…The Hornets got the best of Sharon last year by 7 (28-21). This year, Hickory gets the Tigers again at home in week 3.

Since 2011, the Hornets’ 1,000-yard passers

2019 – Michael Henwood – 1768

2017 – Hayden Gallagher – 1687

2015 – Luke Brennan – 1572

2013 – Matt Voytik – 2108

2011 – Mike Nardone – 1337