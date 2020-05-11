‘Our plan is to play’: Grove City College athletic director part of school’s fall return committee

Todd Gibson is one of 23 members on the committee that plans to have classes on-campus and a return to sports

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City College athletic director and Champion graduate Todd Gibson is one of 23 members of the college’s “Fall Return Planning Committee.”

The committee is preparing to not only get students back in the classroom this fall, but on the field as well.

“If there are students back, then athletes will be back,” Gibson told Sports Team 27 on Monday. “Our plan will be to play — again, safely — and following all the regulations that we have to follow.”

The committee will discuss plans about testing, contact tracing, social distancing and enhanced cleaning among other things.

Gibson said it is important to meet now to be ready for Aug. 24.

“August 24th isn’t tomorrow, but on August 23rd it will be tomorrow,” Gibson said. “You can set up a plan and have contingency A, contingency B and be able to adjust and be nimble because if science dictates something different on June 1st than May 15th, then we need to be able to prepare and adjust.”

One thing to keep an eye on will be the testing and tracing. As professional sports try and make a return, they are constantly tested, something that could be coming to a college near you soon.

“There is one level of social distancing and then there is the athletic level of social distancing,” Gibson said. “Which is not very much distance in most sports. So testing and tracing seem to be necessary items that you have to have in place in order to do it.”

Gibson also said they will have a separate task force just for athletics and that he has weekly meetings with the president’s athletic conference and their athletic directors, with the optimism that they will hit the fields in the fall.

“We are very optimistic that we will be back,” he said. “We have the right group of people working together to make that happen.”