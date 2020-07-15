‘Our guys are heartbroken’: Slippery Rock coach responds to loss of football season

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (WKBN) – The decision to suspend all athletic competitions and championship events by Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference in 2020 has left the Slippery Rock football team without a season this fall.
It’s a decision that has left more than 60 student athletes on the spring roster “heartbroken,” according to head coach Shawn Lutz.
Lutz released the following statement on social media:
We know this is the right decision to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, their families and our campus.
This is obviously a challenging day for our football program and our guys are heartbroken at the thought of not being able to play this fall, especially after having the best season in school history last year and reaching the national semifinals, but I am proud of the way they are handling this news.
Our players and coaches were already talking this morning about using this extra time to keep getting better and improving our football team. That’s one of the things that makes our program so special.
These guys won’t let this be a negative. We’re going to turn this into a positive and come out of it even stronger.
Slippery Rock is coming off their best season in school history. They won 13 games last year, finished perfectly in the PSAC, and advanced to the national semifinals.