‘Our goals are a little bit higher’: Warren JFK reacts to regional semifinal win

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK handled Columbia 10-2 in the Division IV Regional Semifinals on Friday afternoon at Strongsville High School.

Eagles’ Head Coach James Ciambotti and senior pitcher Cam Hollobaugh spoke with Sports Team 27 about the victory, which secured their spot in the Division IV Regional Final.

“We’re gonna celebrate, but we’re right back here tomorrow and looking to get the job done just like we did today,” Hollobaugh said.

“Our goals are a little bit higher,” Ciambotti said. “We just take it one day at a time. We’ll enjoy this for a couple hours. When we get up, we gotta beat the next two teams in play.”

Watch the video to hear their postgame reaction.

Warren JFK improves to 27-3 on the season.

The Eagles advance to face the winner of Mathews/Calvert in the Regional Championship on Saturday at noon at Strongsville High School.