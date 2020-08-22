“Our goal is to shock Mercer County” – Kennedy Catholic football returns to varsity level for first time since 2013

The Golden Eagles have just 22 players, but are still hoping to stay competitive in Class A this season in their first year back

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – Fall sports are officially back for Pennsylvania high schools, starting Monday. The Kennedy Catholic football program is excited to return to the varsity level this year for the first time since 2013.



Head coach Joe Harvey started the program last year, with just one player having football experience. They played an 8-game JV schedule in 2019, and for the first time in six years, are back competing at the varsity level.

“Most guys like my philosophy, I’m an old school kind of coach. Just dig in and go hard,” said Harvey. “You don’t have to be the most athletic person on the field, you don’t have to be the strongest guy on the field, but you can try the hardest on the field.”

Coach Harvey fields a team with plenty of athletes. 6’5″ senior Sky’Ler Thomas is a weapon on the outside. He’s known as a basketball player, but is set to be a dangerous receiver as well. Senior Matthew Jordan will also contribute – a speedy slot receiver, who transferred in from New Castle. At QB, Da’Juan Young and Nick Ondo will man things under center, in what hopes to be an up-tempo offense.

“Speed, deep ball, get it going up and down the field,” said Harvey. “Last year, I noticed a lot of people like to run, run, run. I want to open it up and just get that ball flinging around and have some fun.”

“I think our biggest strength would be the offense, we come out here with a pretty good offense,” said Jordan. “It puts a chip on our shoulder that we should come out here and show everybody what we really made of.”

“I want to make it known, I want to come out and shock the county, show them how good we are,” said Thomas. “I don’t want to be soft, I want to show everybody who we are and how tough we are.”

“I think that we’re going to make football relevant again because i think we have a lot guys that are excited and it’s new to them,” said Kole Tarary, junior defensive end. “I think we’re going to put football back on the map and I think that will help a lot with our reputation.”

The Golden Eagles have just 22 players, but are still hoping to stay competitive in Class A this season in their first year back.

“If we lose every game, nobody counts us to do anything,” said Harvey. “So we can play as loosely as we want because everybody is counting us out from probably day one. That’s my goal is to come out here and shock Mercer County.”