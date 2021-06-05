‘Our girls are playing on a big high right now’: South Range reacts to advancing to state title game

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range is returning to the softball state semifinals for the first time since 2016.

The Raiders topped Johnstown 5-1 in the state semifinals Saturday. Following the win, South Range Head Coach Jeff DeRose and Senior Bree Kohler spoke with Sports Team 27.

“We’re pumped,” DeRose said. “We just tied the school record for most wins in a season. Hopefully we’re gonna break it tomorrow. We came ready to play. We’re good with close games. I think our girls are playing on a big high right now. We haven’t lost in a while, and we don’t plan on losing tomorrow.”

“It’s crazy to have so much emotion going everywhere,” Kohler said. “I almost cried when I got my diploma because I thought they were going to do it afterwards. But I settled down and to have my team behind me felt really good.”

Saturday’s win tied the school record for wins with 30. A win in the state title game would break the program record for victories.

South Range will face Fairfield in the Division III State Final on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Akron Firestone Stadium.