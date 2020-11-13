‘Our forever moment’: Warren JFK ready to make history in State Semis against Newark Catholic

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley is down to just two local Ohio football teams remaining in the State Playoffs: Springfield and Warren JFK.



Kennedy takes on Newark Catholic Friday night for the first ever meeting between these two Division 7 State powers. The Eagles are in pursuit of their third State Championship in school history, the others coming in 1991 and 2016.

“We’ve talked all year to our kids about if you want a seat at the table, get to Week 15 because there’s only two teams that are sitting on that sign out there,” said Dom Prologo, Warren JFK head coach. “We drove in on the bus today from practice and we stopped and looked at the sign. I said, this is a game that’s going to get you that seat at the table that you want.”

Kennedy faces their toughest test yet Friday against Newark Catholic, an eight-time State Champion.

The Green Wave were the fifth-seed in their Region, knocking off top-seeded Trimble two weeks ago before beating Shadyside, 10-7 last week.

“I like how we stack up, we match up well with them,” said Cam Hollobaugh, senior quarterback. “Every week, we match up with every team. We don’t do anything out of the ordinary, we just play our game and we’re going to go out and play physical, play fast and play with a lot of effort.”

The Eagles like their chances with their offensive line paving the way for playmakers such as Jesse Likens, Sejjan Couto and especially Hollobaugh, who comes in with over 30 touchdowns and 1,200 yards rushing this season.

“He’s Tim Tebow for our high school team,” Prologo said. “Not only does it on the field but this year the thing that’s changed with him is instead of just going out and being a leader by example, he is now bringing his teammates along.”

Hollobaugh leads a strong and talented senior class poised to make their own mark in the history books.

“It’s our goal every year to make it and when we won State in 2016, we were in eighth grade and we kind of felt like we had to go get our own,” said Nicholas Fordeley, senior receiver. “So that was just our goal this year and hopefully we can make it happen.”

“It’s amazing to play with your best friends and this is one of the biggest games we’ll ever play in,” Hollobaugh said. “Like Coach Prologo says a lot, this is a ‘forever’ moment and tomorrow we gotta go out and make it a ‘forever’ moment and make history.”