YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football team allowed just seven points in the second half to lead the Penguins to a season opening win over Duquesne 31-14.

“I thought our defense rose up,” said head coach Doug Phillips. “You know, our defense really the first drive of the game in the first drive of the second half. Outside of that, I thought we played pretty solid defense. You know, our big push this year was to control the line of scrimmage, our run fits. I think we’re playing faster.”

YSU linebacker Devin Johnson picked off Duquesne quarterback Joe Mischler in the fourth quarter which led to a Penguin touchdown.

“Yeah, that play was huge change and switching momentum during the game and obviously led to a touchdown. We just kept rolling after that,” says Johnson.

Penguins running back Jaleel McLaughin rushed for 202 yards with three touchdowns to lead the YSU offense.

“Those guys up front, man, those guys worked hard,” McLaughlin said. “And once those guys work as hard as that, you know, I’m comfortable running behind them any day.”

YSU is now 1-0 to start the season.