“Our biggest goal this season” – Salem girls knock off rival West Branch

The Quakers defeated their rival for the first time in two years Wednesday

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball knocked off rival West Branch, 49-42 Wednesday in a back-and-forth game at West Branch High School.

The Quakers started the game aggressively and led 27-23 at halftime. After a slow start to the 3rd quarter, the Warriors mounted a rally with a last-second three-pointer by Jillian Pidgeon (9 points) to make it a three-point game heading to the 4th quarter.

But Salem senior Kyla Jamison (game-high 20 points) hit a couple of timely three-pointers and the Quakers hit their free throws to seal the win. Sophomore Abbie Davidson added 14 points.

“This was one of our biggest goals this season, to beat West Branch and it always has no matter what, and it just feels great,” said Abbie Davidson. “Last year when we lost to them, it kind of took our confidence away. This year beating them, I feel like it boosts us just a little bit more because they went to state last year and it’s just a really big win for us.”

Salem head coach Sarah Hamilton said it was Salem’s first victory over their rival in two years.

“We’ve got a long-standing rivalry going since I can remember,” said Hamilton. “Our biggest goal this season was never lose to the team in green so we’re one step closer to that.”

Salem improves to 7-2 on the season, while West Branch drops to 9-3.

