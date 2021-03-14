OU learns their NCAA Tourney opponent

ATHENS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bobcats are back in The Big Dance for the 14th time. Ohio (#13 seed) is matched against the defending champions (2019) in the Virginia Cavaliers (#4 seed) on Saturday in the West Region.

The program’s first trip to the tournament was in 1960. Ohio topped Notre Dame, 77-66, before dropping their regional semifinal game to Georgia Tech (57-54). Four years later, Ohio reached the Elite Eight after defeating Louisville in overtime (71-69) and Kentucky (85-69).

In recent memory, Ohio’s biggest playoff win came in 2010 when the underdog-Bobcats took down third-seeded Georgetown (97-83), who were led by Greg Monroe, Chris Wright and Austin Freeman.

In 2012, Ohio was back in the tournament again. This time, they’d make it one step further as they reached the Sweet 16. The Bobcats picked up wins over Michigan (65-60) and South Florida (62-56) before losing to North Carolina (73-65) in overtime.

The Bobcats punched their ticket to the 2021 NCAA Tournament by defeating Buffalo in the MAC conference championship.

Ohio Bobcats (16-7)

Head Coach: Jeff Boals, second season (33-22)

Record: 16-7 (9-5), fifth place in Mid-American Conference

Conference Tournament Result: Won the Mid-American championship over Buffalo (84-69)

NCAA Tournament Appearances 14th (2021, 2012, 2010, 2005, 1994, 1985, 1983, 1974, 1972, 1970, 1965, 1964, 1961, 1960)

NCAA Tournament Record: 7-14

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 80.6

Rebounds Per Game: 34.7 (9.9 OREB)

Field Goal Percentage: 48.6%

Three-Point Percentage: 35.7%

Free Throw Percentage: 70.3%

Turnovers Per Game: 12.0

Scoring Defense: 73.5

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Jason Preston – 17.1

Dwight Wilson III – 14.9

Ben Vander Plas – 12.8

Ben Roderick – 12.2

Lunden McDay – 10.1

Mark Sears – 8.8

Rebounding

Dwight Wilson III – 7.6

Jason Preston – 6.7

Ben Vander Plas – 5.6

Assists

Jason Preston – 6.9

Mark Sears – 3.7

Ben Vander Plas – 3.6

Three-Point Percentage

Jason Preston – 41.3%

Ben Roderick – 40.9%

Ben Vander Plas – 34.6%

Lunden McDay – 34.3%

Free Throw Percentage

Mark Sears – 85.3%

Lunden McDay – 79.0%

Ben Vander Plas – 78.4%

Rifen Miguel – 73.3%

Virginia Cavaliers

Head Coach: Tony Bennett, 12th season at UVA

Record: 18-6 (13-4), first place in ACC

Conference Tournament Result: Canceled due to COVID

NCAA Tournament Appearances: 24th

NCAA Tournament Record: 35-22

NCAA Tournament Championships: 1 (2019)

Team Statistics

Scoring Offense: 68.6

Rebounds Per Game: 31.8

Field Goal Percentage: 48%

Three-Point Percentage: 38%

Free Throw Percentage: 82%

Scoring Defense: 60.5

Individual Leaders

Scoring

Sam Hauser – 16.0

Jay Huff – 13.1

Trey Murphy III – 11.3

Kihei Clark – 9.5

Rebounding

Jay Huff – 7.1

Sam Hauser – 6.7

Assists

Kihei Clark – 4.6

Three-Point Percentage

Sam Hauser – 43%

Trey Murphy III – 43%

Tomas Woldetensae – 43%

Jay Huff – 41%

Free Throw Percentage

Trey Murphy III – 93%

Tomas Woldetensae – 91%

Sam Houser – 88%

Jay Huff – 94%