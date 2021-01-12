OT thriller! DeShields helps West Branch hand Salem first EBC loss

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch boys basketball team defeated rival Salem, 53-45 in overtime Tuesday in a thrilling game at West Branch High School.

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead thanks to a big second quarter that put them up 27-13 at halftime. But the Quakers returned the favor in the third quarter, with hot shooting that put them right back in the game.

Salem hit nine three-pointers as a team and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds, but Jon Null’s shot was off the mark at the buzzer. The overtime was all about the Warriors, as West Branch outscored their rival 10-2 in the extra session.



Sophomore Dru DeShields led all scorers with 18 points, while Josh Gregory scored 12 and Jaxon Hendershott 10 for the Warriors.

“We just played good,” DeShields said. “They’re a bunch of shooters so we fixed that in the fourth quarter and overtime and didn’t let them shoot. This win puts us in contention for the EBC title.”

West Branch (9-3, 3-3 EBC) hands Salem their first conference loss of the season as the Quakers drop to 7-4 overall and 5-1 in the Eastern Buckeye Conference.

“In a rivalry game like this, the records go out the window and I thought both teams played extremely hard,” said Michael Brown, West Branch head coach. “My hat’s off to our seniors and some of our underclassmen guards that put themselves in a good position and were poised at the free throw line down the stretch. That made the difference I thought.”

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from Tuesday’s game.